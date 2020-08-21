Darren Sammy Plucks One Out Of Thin Air To Help Zouks Beat Tridents; Watch Video

Darren Sammy's St Lucia Zouks registered their first win of the CPL 2020 campaign by defeating the Barbados Tridents on Thursday. In a rain-curtailed match, the Zouks chased down 47 runs in 5 overs for victory, with Mohammad Nabi playing a crucial role with both bat and ball. The win takes Darren Sammy's side to the third spot in the CPL 2020 points table and will face off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.

Also Read: Mohammad Nabi Smashes Rashid Khan In SRH Battle Ahead Of CPL 2020; Watch Video

CPL live streaming: Darren Sammy takes a blinder during CPL 2020 win vs Barbados Tridents

Barbados Tridents faced off against St Lucia Zouks in the fifth match of the CPL 2020 on Thursday. Batting first, the Tridents got off to a flyer, with Johnson Charles scoring a breezy 35 in the first three overs of the game. However, as Charles looked to take the game away from the Zouks, captain Darren Sammy took a stunner on the edge of the 30-yard circle to send the opener packing. Charles miscued a lofted drive off New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggleijn and Darren Sammy leapt in the air to complete a fantastic catch.

Tridents did not recover from the setback and settled for a paltry 131 before a rain interruption saw the match reduced to five overs, with Zouks set 47 runs to win. Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi played quick cameos, as Darren Sammy's side won the game with five balls to spare.

Also Read: Sunil Narine's Never-seen-before Tactic Helps Him Take Wicket During CPL 2020; Watch Video

CPL live streaming: Darren Sammy sports Black Lives matter jersey during CPL 2020

Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy have been one of the most vocal supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and ahead of their first CPL 2020 match against the Jamaica Tallawahs, revealed his special kit. Instead of Darren Sammy’s name at the back of the jersey, the message of Black Lives Matter was printed along with the number 88, which the Zouks captain will be wearing during the CPL 2020.

Sammy had earlier spoken out against racism he experienced in the IPL during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later, the player had revealed that the issue with his teammates was now settled. Since then, Darren Sammy has been using his social media presence to educate his supporters and speak out against racism in cricket.

Also Read: KXIP-owned St.Lucia Zouks' Captain Darren Sammy Wears 'Black Lives Matter' Jersey

CPL live streaming details

The CPL 2020 serves as a precursor to the IPL 2020 and marks the return of a host international cricketers after the four-month lockdown. Fans can watch the live telecast of the CPL 2020 on the Star Sports Network in India. Dream Sports' FanCode app will also provide CPL live streaming for all matches, with interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For in-match highlights and scorecard updates, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the CPL T20 competition.

Also Read: CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Takes OUTRAGEOUS Catch In CPL T20's Highlight Of The Day: Watch

(Image Courtesy: CPL Twitter)