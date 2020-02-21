Darren Sammy Likely To Be Conferred With Pakistan Citizenship After PSL Heroics: Report

PSL 2020 franchise Peshawar Zalmi's West Indian captain Darren Sammy is set to be honoured with Pakistani citizenship according to latest media reports in the country. These developments come in the light of the recent comments by Dareen Sammy's team owner, Javed Afridi. Afridi commented that Darren Sammy has been a pioneer in bringing cricket back to Pakistan and the game will always be indebted to the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain. Darren Sammy has been successful in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well and has led his side to glory in 2017.

PSL 2020: Team owner in awe of Darren Sammy's dedication to Pakistan cricket

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi team owner Javed Afridi revealed that he has been pushing for Darren Sammy to be awarded honorary citizenship to Pakistan. Afridi lauded Darren Sammy's efforts to help cricket come back to Pakistan after the unfortunate terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. Afridi revealed that Darren Sammy was a massive supporter of the PSL 2017 final being played in Lahore. Sammy later went on to lift the PSL trophy after winning his team that final at Lahore. Due to the efforts by cricketers like Sammy, the fifth edition of the PSL is the first one that is being completely played in Pakistan.

PSL 2020: Darren Sammy reveals his altruistic vision for Pakistan cricket

Always great being here https://t.co/MkfZaTImF9 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) February 13, 2020

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning West Indian captain revealed that he "did not need a Pakistani passport to associate himself with the country". Sammy insisted that whatever he does to support cricket in Pakistan is out of his own intention to help the game grow in the country. Sammy also talked about getting through setbacks and achieving more, even as his career is heading towards its end.

PSL 2020 Live Streaming in India

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper will lead his team against the Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 2020 fixture on Friday, February 21. The Karachi vs Peshawar Live Streaming will happen on the Cricketgateway website. PSL 2020 Live streaming in India will also be done on the DSport channel on television and its official website and app.

