PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi Preview, Schedule And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

The fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) will begin from Thursday, February 20. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will be taking on Islamabad United. This is the first time that the entire tournament will be hosted in Pakistan as previous tournaments were either held in UAE completely or split between UAE and Pakistan.

Today, we take a close look at former champions Peshwar Zalmi. The Darren Sammy-led side will be looking to lift their second title.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Complete Squads Of All 6 Teams Including Biggest Additions And Draft Picks

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshwar Zalmi will be led by former West Indies T20I skipper Darren Sammy. They are considered as the competition’s most consistent side having won the title in 2017. They have also managed to reach the final in each of the last three seasons. They have been beaten as finalists twice. They went down in a nail-biter in 2018 to Islamabad United before being handily beaten by Quetta Gladiators in 2019. The team has also never finished below the third position on the points table

Also Read: PSL 2020 Traffic And Parking Plan For Karachi Matches Approved By City Police

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi owners

Peshawar Zalmi belongs to Javed Afridi (the owner of Haier Pakistan). He bought the franchise in 2015 and holds the rights for this franchise for a period of 10 years. He has also been a part of many cricketing events sponsored by Haier Pakistan.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Islamabad United Team Preview And IPL 2020 Stars Playing In It

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi draft picks and IPL 2020 stars

Peshawar Zalmi have picked up some quality T20 stars for their roster in the PSL draft. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq and Umar Amin have been retained by the side. The franchisee purchased Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Adil Amin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone and Haider Ali Khan during the draft. IPL 2020 stars Kieron Pollard and Tom Banton are also a part of the side.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Schedule, Full Fixtures, Playoffs, Venues, Timings And All Tournament Details

PSL 2020 teams: Peshawar Zalmi squad

Darren Sammy (c, WI), Kamran Akmal (wk), Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton (wk, ENG), Carlos Brathwaite (WI, until March 7), Liam Dawson (ENG), Lewis Gregory (ENG), Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Kieron Pollard (WI), Wahab Riaz

IPL 2020: Tom Banton looking to make an impact in his debut season

Last season, Kieron Pollard did his best for the club. He smashed 284 runs in the season at a strike-rate of 173.17. This year, the team decided to add more firepower to their batting by adding England cricketer Tom Banton. The right-handed opener comes into the tournament after playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Over there, he scored 223 runs from 7 matches.

PSL 2020 full schedule: Peshawar Zalmi full schedule

21 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v’s Karachi Kings,2.30 PM IST, Karachi

22 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 2:30 PM IST, Karachi

26 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Multan

28 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahire Qalandars, 7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

29 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

2 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

5 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST,Rawalpindi

7 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 2:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi

10 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM IST, Lahore

13 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM IST, Karachi