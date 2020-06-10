Darren Sammy Net Worth, PSL, CPL Earnings And Why Ex-Windies Captain Doesn't Play In IPL

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy made his final international appearance in 2017. Since his debut in 2004, the Saint Lucian all-rounder has played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 96 T20Is for West Indies. Moreover, Darren Sammy is the only captain in the world to have led his side to two T20 World Cup triumphs, with West Indies winning the showpiece event in 2012 and 2016. Here is a look at some of the details regarding the Darren Sammy IPL journey, the Darren Sammy PSL earnings, as well as his overall net worth.

Darren Sammy net worth

According to Trend Celebs Now, the Darren Sammy net worth is estimated to be $5 million (₹37.7 crore). A part of the Darren Sammy net worth comprises his earnings from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as a former West Indies cricket player. The aforementioned Darren Sammy net worth also includes his salary from playing in global T20 leagues.

Darren Sammy IPL earnings

Darren Sammy represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Later, he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 2015 and 2016 before shifting base to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for IPL 2017. The KXIP franchise acquired the all-rounder for $39,687 (₹30 lakh). However, he was released by the management ahead of the 2018 auction where he went unsold. Since then, Sammy has not enlisted for the IPL auction.

Darren Sammy PSL earnings

Darren Sammy plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain has been associated with the franchise since PSL 2016. During the PSL 2020 auction, Peshawar Zalmi retained Darren Sammy under the Gold Players category for a sum of $50,000.

Darren Sammy Pakistan cricket

Sammy has been widely credited by PSL fans and his team owners for his dedication towards Pakistan cricket. Moreover, his team owner Javed Afridi commented that Darren Sammy has been a pioneer in bringing cricket back to Pakistan and the game will always be indebted to the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain.

Disclaimer: The above Darren Sammy net worth, Darren Sammy IPL and Darren Sammy PSL figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Darren Sammy net worth figures.