PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11

West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy found himself amidst controversy when he posted a cryptic tweet after he was supposedly dropped from Peshawar Zalmi’s playing XI during Monday’s PSL 2020 match against Karachi Kings. Darren Sammy was replaced by his countrymate Carlos Brathwaite. Pacer Wahab Riaz took over the captaincy duties from the former West Indies captain to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020 match.

PSL 2020: Darren Sammy's cryptic tweet that stirred controversy

I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 2, 2020

Following Darren Sammy’s cryptic tweet, veteran Pakistan sports journalist Waheed Khan confirmed that the tweet of the former was related to him being ‘rested’, adding that the team management isn’t happy with the all-rounder and may well drop him from the following match. However, in an interview on Geo TV, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar rubbished Khan’s theory and claimed that Darren Sammy was dropped because of some issues with Peshawar Zalmi co-owner Javed Afridi that led to Shahid Afridi leaving the franchise.

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy denies reports claiming 'issues' with Javed Afridi

But Darren Sammy, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to reject all such reports by saying that there is absolutely no issue between him and Javed Afridi, who he called his 'brother'.

I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro @JAfridi10 and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are u guys serious @PeshawarZalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/oRc5J5EiCN — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 3, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DARREN SAMMY INSTAGRAM