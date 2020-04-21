Darren Sammy: West Indies' 2-time T20 WC Winning Captain Picks PSL Over IPL

T20 heavyweight Darren Sammy famously led West Indies to victories in the 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cups. Apart from representing West Indies in all three formats, the cricketer is fairly experienced in the T20 form of the game. He has played over 300 T20 matches across the world and has participated in popular T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Rules Out MS Dhoni's India Return After IPL 2020 Postponed

Darren Sammy answers rapid-fire questions

Darren Sammy was recently involved in a rapid-fire Q&A session with ESPNCricinfo. In the session, the all-rounder was asked various cricket-related queries including his favourite cricket formats and leagues. In a question between choosing from the IPL and PSL, Darren Sammy incredibly chose PSL over IPL without taking much time to think about it. Apart from picking his favourite league, he picked Virat Kohli as a better batsman over Steve Smith and picked T20 over ODIs as his favourite format.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponed Puts England Cricketers At Risk Of Losing Out On ₹47 Crore This Year

Darren Sammy in PSL and IPL

Darren Sammy has been representing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL ever since he joined the team for the 2016 edition of the tournament. During the PSL 2020 season, he was also appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach and continued to remain as their player for the remainder of the season. Perhaps, Sammy's choice could also have to do with the fact that he was honoured in 2020 with an honorary Pakistan citizenship for being the perfect ambassador for the sport in the country, having played a key role in agreeing to visit Lahore for the final of the PSL 2017, which his team won under his captaincy.

On the other hand, in the IPL, Darren Sammy has represented franchises like SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab between 2013 and 2017, having found lesser success in the tournament comparitively.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponed Made Official: Twitterati Expresses Sadness Over BCCI's Decision

IPL 2020 postponed

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India, the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 got postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. The tournament was originally slated to launch on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Similarly, the outbreak of the disease in Pakistan also forced PSL 2020 to be postponed just before its knock-out stage on March 15 this year.

Also Read | Darren Sammy Appointed As PSL Peshawar Zalmi's Head Coach; Wahab Riaz Named Captain

Also Read | PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11