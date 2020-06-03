Ishant Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Captaincy Mantra In Test Cricket For Fast Bowlers

India captain Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most aggressive captains in world cricket at the moment. The Indian skipper is an animated character who is seen jumping and celebrating with the same zeal as his bowlers do after taking a wicket. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Indian fast bowlers have become a force to reckon with. The Indian bowling attack now poses a threat to every batting unit in the world.

ALSO READ | Nitish Rana confesses Sourav Ganguly's dismissals used to make him cry as a child

Ishant Sharma opens up on his banter with Steve Smith

Recently, India pacer Ishant Sharma revealed how Virat Kohli has always supported him. The lanky pacer also revealed the advice that Virat Kohli has given to him. While speaking in a BCCI video to India Test opener Mayank Agarwal, Ishant Sharma shed some light on the banter that took place on the field between Steve Smith and him in a Test match in 2017.

In the video, Mayank Agarwal asked Ishant Sharma about Virat Kohli’s reaction to his mockery of Steve Smith. Virat Kohli who was standing in the slip cordon was seen sniggering at Ishant Sharma hysterical dig at the former Australia captain. In response, Ishant Sharma said that Virat Kohli is an aggressive captain and added that he loves it when you show aggression and he doesn’t tell you anything for that.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly mentions Yuvraj Singh while giving golden leadership advice to youngsters

Ishant Sharma further said that Virat Kohli always tells him to just get him the opposition batsman's wicket and do whatever he wants. However, Virat Kohli only asks him to not get banned. Ishant Sharma further revealed that when he was banned in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli came again and reiterated the same point.

Ishant Sharma was referring to the match when he alongside Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal served a one-match suspension during a Test match in September 2015 that made the India pacer miss the first Test against South Africa the following month.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami boasts of ability to get reverse swing even without saliva on the ball

Ishant Sharma further explained his banter with Steve Smith saying that he was trying to make the then Australia captain uncomfortable to get his wicket. He added that India had lost the Pune Test and the series was on the line. The wicket in Bengaluru had its ups-and-downs. So he was trying his best to upset the batsman.

Ishant Sharma mentioned that Steve Smith was playing and doing all sorts of things which is why he tried to affect his rhythm and concentration. He added he knew if he could get his wicket, India can win the match. So, he was trying to get Steve Smith out of his comfort zone because if he became comfortable, he could take the game away from India.

ALSO READ | 'Mahi bhai will come': Mohammad Shami reveals hopes of seeing Dhoni return to Team India

IMAGE COURTESY: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM