Darwin And District ODD WCC Vs SD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Info

Waratah Cricket Club take on Southern Districts CC in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD League this week. The WCC vs SD live match will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The WCC vs SD live match is scheduled for 6 AM IST on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Here's a look at where to catch the WCC vs SD live scores and pitch and weather report for the WCC vs SD live match.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

Darwin and District ODD

WCC vs SD live scores and WCC vs SD live streaming details

The WCC vs SD live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 6 AM IST. The WCC vs SD live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For WCC vs SD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no WCC vs SD live telecast in India.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs SD live streaming: Weather report

There is less chance of rainfall during the WCC vs SD live match. As per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of rainfall.

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs SD live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the Darwin and District ODD contest. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first for the WCC vs SD live match, as chasing teams have won the majority of matches on this pitch. WCC start as favourites against SD on Saturday.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs SD live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs SD live scores, full squads

Darwin and District ODD - Waratah Cricket Club (WCC)

Michael Kudra, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Nachiket Sant

Darwin and District ODD - Southern Districts CC (SD)

Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

Darwin and District ODD: WCC vs SD live scores: Predicted XI

Waratah Cricket Club : Michael Kudra (WK), Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird

: Michael Kudra (WK), Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird Southern Districts CC: Daniel Mylius (WK), Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey

(Source: ICC.com)