IPL 2020: David Miller Expresses Hopes Of Finishing Games Like CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Showering praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, South African batsman David Miller has expressed that he wants to replicate the Indian's finishing abilities. With just days to go for the IPL 2020 to commence, Miller remarked that he tends to be 'in awe' of Dhoni's chases, adding that he loves watching the wicketkeeper-batsman play. After representing Kings XI Punjab in the IPL for eight years, the middle-order batsman will be seen in Rajasthan colours this year hoping to repeat some of his explosive innings in the past.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Miller said, “I absolutely love the way Dhoni goes about his business. Certainly his calmness – you just think he’s always under control. The way he portrays himself, that’s something he’s extremely good at, and I do enjoy that about him. I try and give off the same energy."

However, Miller also highlighted that MS Dhoni, like any other batsman, has his own strengths and weaknesses. "He’s got his strengths and weaknesses as a batsman and so do I. I tend to be in awe of some of his chases rather than ‘I want to bat like him’. I suppose I just want to finish games like he does,” the South African added.

CSK to face MI in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

Rajasthan Royals full squad

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

