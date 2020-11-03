Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Complete Incredible, Unique Record With Win Over Bangalore

Delhi defeated Bangalore by six wickets on Monday, November 2 in the 55th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. With the win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side jumped to No. 2 on the Dream11 IPL points table and successfully cemented a spot for themselves in the playoffs. Interestingly, the Delhi franchise also achieved a unique record by finishing second on the points table.

Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi players end league stage on second position

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi creates all-round Dream11 IPL points table record

The outcome of the Delhi vs Bangalore match means that the Delhi franchise finished at No. 2 on the Dream11 IPL points table for the first time in tournament’s history. They have now completed a unique journey of finishing the league stage at every position since the inception of the tournament back in 2008. By finishing on each of the ten positions on the points table, Delhi became the first side in Dream11 IPL history to do so.

Delhi was one of the original eight franchises that kickstarted the tournament in 2008. Under the leadership of Virender Sehwag, they finished at No. 4 in 2008 and No. 1 the following year in South Africa. Even though they have finished on the top four on four occasions (excluding the ongoing one), they are yet to lift the coveted title. Here is a look at Delhi’s entire Dream11 IPL points table journey throughout all seasons.

Position at points table after league stage IPL edition 1 2009, 2012 2 2020 3 2019 4 2008 5 2010 6 2016, 2017 7 2015 8 2014, 2018 9 2013 10 2011

Highlights from Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Bangalore

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. The Bangalore batsmen scored 152-7 off their 20 overs on the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 50 and AB de Villiers’ quickfire 35. Later, fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane helped Delhi to overhaul Bangalore’s total with an over to spare.

