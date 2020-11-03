Dream11 IPL: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Side To End 2020 Season With Top, Special Record

The defending champions Mumbai have fared exceptionally well in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. With consistent performances throughout the season, Rohit Sharma and co. also emerged as the first side to secure a spot for the playoffs. Mumbai, have been one of the most successful franchises in the league's histor and the team raced to yet another landmark in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Mumbai become the first team to feature in 200 matches in the cash-rich league over the years

The team's clash against Delhi on Saturday marked the 200th appearance for the Mumbai franchise in the Dream11 Indian Premier League. With four championships to their name, the side added yet another feather to their hat. With an illustrious history of remarkable performances over the years, Mumbai became the first team to appear in 200 encounters.

Mumbai were ruthless in their encounter against Delhi and dominated the contest with a splendid bowling performance. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc as they scalped three wickets each to restrict Delhi to a paltry score of 110. Riding on Ishan Kishan's scintillating 72*, the Mumbai side chased down the total with ease to claim their 116th win in the league's history.

Kolkata and Bangalore, with 195 matches to their name, are placed next in line after Mumbai. Delhi have appeared in 192 matches followed by Punjab, who have featured in 190 matches. Mumbai's Dream11 IPL 2020 run has been a successful one so far, as they are likely to finish as the table toppers.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai

The ongoing season of the Indian T20 carnival will go down as one of the most eventful ones. With Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore making it into the playoffs, the fourth spot is still up for grabs. The final league match of the season will feature Mumbai and Hyderabad, and the result of the contest will decide which team will make the cut.

Kolkata, who are placed at fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table, will go through if Mumbai emerge victorious in the contest. If Hyderabad claim a win over the defending champions, they will jump the position, and it will shatter Kolkata's fortunes. The Hyderabad vs Mumbai match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the final league-stage game of #Dream11IPL between @SunRisers & @mipaltan



For the David Warner-led #SRH, they will need nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four.



Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/8KO7H987em #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/qrPPyEjmko — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020

