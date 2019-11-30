Super Smith Breaks Don Bradman's 73-year-old Record, Becomes Fastest To Get To 7000 Runs

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had vowed to not take Pakistan and Yasir Shah lightly after having been pointed out that Yasir Shah had got rid of him seven times. With Australia inching closer to 500 runs, Smith and Warner look like they are in no mood to stop as they continue to pile misery on Pakistan.

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

Smith went past Bradman and smashed Hammond's record in the process.#AUSvPAKhttps://t.co/FclJq4gR22 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

David Warner smashes 250

It looks like there is no stopping David Warner at Adelaide as the star Australian opener went on to make 250 runs on Day two of the second Test against Pakistan. Warner now has the second-highest score in Day-Night Tests and remains unbeaten as Pakistan's attempts to get rid of him are failing. Warner was joined by Steve Smith after Labuschagne was dismissed and the two have already crossed the 100-run partnership mark, helping Australia inch closer to a mammoth total of 500

Highest Test score for David Warner!



He's on 254 and still going!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/K36qkYmRbw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Warner and Labuschagne make Pakistan pay the price

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

