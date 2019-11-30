Warner Wows Adelaide With 2nd Double Ton, Labuschagne Gets Back To Back 150s On Day 2

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

READ | Marnus Labuschagne Leaves Behind Steve Smith To Become Highest Run-getter In Tests In 2019

David Warner hits double-ton

200 for David Warner!



The second of his Test career and off only 260 balls! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/c0LXeJWgdB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

READ | Watling, Debutant Daryl Mitchell Hit Half-tons As England Find Little Respite On Day 2

Labuschagne gets back to back 150s

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Speaks On MS Dhoni's Future; Offers Timeline For Clarity

Pakistan's bowlers pay the price

Pakistan's young bowling attack did not have any impact on the Australian duo as they continued on their onslaught. Spinner Yasir Shah conceded a whopping 126 runs in 19 overs. Shaheen Afridi, once again, provided Australia the breakthrough with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, who was dismissed for 162 runs. The partnership between Warner and Labuschagne was worth 369 runs with almost 70 runs coming off on Day two.

Bowled him!



Shaheen clean bowls Labuschagne, who made a terrific 162.#AUSvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

READ | Shaheen Afridi Gets Mocked By Australian Journalist After He Struggled To Speak In English

Marnus Labuschagne becomes highest run-getter in Tests in 2019

Marnus Labuschagne, after a slow start to his Test career, shot to prominence after replacing the concussed Steve Smith in the 2nd Test in 2019 Ashes. Since then, Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular feature in the Australian Test line-up by scoring heavily. Labuschagne, with his century on Friday, overtook Steve Smith as the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2019. Marnus Labuschagne currently has scored 793 runs in 13 innings in 2019, scoring 5 fifties and 2 centuries.