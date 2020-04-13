IPL Recalls Rishabh Pant's Maiden Ton In 2018 For Delhi Capitals Vs SRH; Watch Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's form may have dwindled in the last year but his undeniable talent still makes him a sought-after T20 asset. While Pant's international numbers may be fluctuating, he has remained consistent in his IPL stint with the Delhi Capitals. Here is a throwback to Pant's maiden IPL hundred in during the 2018 edition of the tournament.

IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant toys with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scores maiden ton

The IPL, on Monday, threw it back to Match 42 of IPL 2018 when Rishabh Pant scored his maiden IPL hundred in the unlikeliest of scenarios. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were arguably the strongest bowling lineups in the 2018 IPL while the Delhi Capitals were struggling for form at the bottom of the table. In this match, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Capitals lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay and Pant came out to bat. Initially, the youngster stabilised the innings and held his end while being a little aggressive. Pant got to his fifty in 36 balls and then proceeded to the next gear where he started smashing the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

Rishabh Pant did not stop and 20 balls later, he got to his maiden IPL hundred. Following this, Pant gave the fans some memorable moments when the Sunrisers Hyderabad entrusted Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the final over of the DC innings. Kumar got the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on the first ball and Pant came on strike. Rishabh Pant scored 26 runs off the final over to take the Delhi Capitals total to 187. However, Delhi's bowling lineup could not hold up to the strong Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup as Kane Williamson's side easily ended up chasing Delhi's total down. Here are the highlights from Pant's innings of 128*.

📽️ Start your week with a look back at @RishabhPant17's valiant 💯 in the #VIVOIPL 2018. 🔥 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed

Rishabh Pant had an opportunity to grab his spot at the upcoming T20 World Cup by performing well in the IPL 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has suspended IPL 2020 till April 15. The final fate of the league is yet to be announced.

