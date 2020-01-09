David Warner Feels SRH Love From Fans As Australia Fly Out To India For ODI Series

Australia batsman David Warner made a grand comeback into the scheme of affairs when he took the cricket world by a storm in 2019. Warner, the former vice-captain of Australia, came back stronger than ever from the infamous 'Sandpapergate' ban and treated his supporters with some beautiful performances with the bat. Although he struggled in the Ashes 2019, Warner returned to his best later in the year when he smashed 335* against Pakistan in the Adelaide Test.

David Warner is ready for India vs Australia challenge

David Warner will now be a part of the squad for the three-match ODI series in which Australia will take on India in their backyard. Warner already gets a lot of love in India as he has captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), even leading them to glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 tournament. Warner showed his excitement for the tour by sharing a selfie of himself on a flight to Mumbai.

SRH was quick to spot Warner's excitement and welcomed the southpaw to India.

Indian and SRH fans also reacted to Warner's post with a lot of positivity, perhaps awaiting his exploits ahead of the first ODI in January 14 in Mumbai.

Welcome to India, love your style of cricket. Finally we hope to see a battle, rather than a one sided affair. Best of luck to you and your team. — Basant Bhoruka 🇮🇳 (@basant_bhoruka) January 9, 2020

Welcome!!, I like the way you play 👇 😜😜...

Just kidding....you are really good player. pic.twitter.com/S1JiAt1Lbi — Narendra (@chandrakarnaren) January 9, 2020

SRH will look to recreate 2016 magic in IPL 2020 with David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a very deadly bowling unit in the IPL till now but have not won a trophy since 2016. The 2018 eunners-up had a very calm 2020 auction and did not pick up too many players in it. Here is the full squad ahead of the 2020 IPL.

Kane Williamson (captain) Rashid Khan Sanjay Yadav Wriddhiman Saha Khaleel Ahmed Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Mitchell Marsh Shreevats Goswami David Warner Mohammad Nabi Fabian Allen Abhishek Sharma Basil Thampi Billy Stanlake Sandeep Bavanaka Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Singh T Natarajan Shahbaz Nadeem Jonny Bairstow Manish Pandey Vijay Shankar Siddharth Kaul Priyam Garg

Image Courtesy: David Warner's Instagram handle (@davidwarner31)

