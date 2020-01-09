The Debate
The Debate
David Warner Feels SRH Love From Fans As Australia Fly Out To India For ODI Series

Cricket News

SRH batsman David Warner is visiting India as a part of the Australian squad for a 3-match ODI series that starts on January 14 and fans are very excited.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Warner

Australia batsman David Warner made a grand comeback into the scheme of affairs when he took the cricket world by a storm in 2019. Warner, the former vice-captain of Australia, came back stronger than ever from the infamous 'Sandpapergate' ban and treated his supporters with some beautiful performances with the bat. Although he struggled in the Ashes 2019, Warner returned to his best later in the year when he smashed 335* against Pakistan in the Adelaide Test.

David Warner is ready for India vs Australia challenge

David Warner will now be a part of the squad for the three-match ODI series in which Australia will take on India in their backyard. Warner already gets a lot of love in India as he has captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), even leading them to glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 tournament. Warner showed his excitement for the tour by sharing a selfie of himself on a flight to Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

SRH was quick to spot Warner's excitement and welcomed the southpaw to India.

Indian and SRH fans also reacted to Warner's post with a lot of positivity, perhaps awaiting his exploits ahead of the first ODI in January 14 in Mumbai.

SRH will look to recreate 2016 magic in IPL 2020 with David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a very deadly bowling unit in the IPL till now but have not won a trophy since 2016. The 2018 eunners-up had a very calm 2020 auction and did not pick up too many players in it. Here is the full squad ahead of the 2020 IPL.

  1. Kane Williamson (captain)
  2. Rashid Khan
  3. Sanjay Yadav
  4. Wriddhiman Saha
  5. Khaleel Ahmed
  6. Sandeep Sharma
  7. Abdul Samad
  8. Mitchell Marsh
  9. Shreevats Goswami
  10. David Warner
  11. Mohammad Nabi
  12. Fabian Allen
  13. Abhishek Sharma
  14. Basil Thampi
  15. Billy Stanlake
  16. Sandeep Bavanaka
  17. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  18. Virat Singh
  19. T Natarajan
  20. Shahbaz Nadeem
  21. Jonny Bairstow
  22. Manish Pandey
  23. Vijay Shankar
  24. Siddharth Kaul
  25. Priyam Garg

Image Courtesy: David Warner's Instagram handle (@davidwarner31)

