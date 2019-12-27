David Warner Reveals Overcoming Major Fear Before Turning Up For Boxing Day Test

Australia opening batsman David Warner started his team's ongoing home season with a maiden T20I century. He continued his fine form in the Test series against Pakistan where he slammed 154 and 335* in two innings. However, Warner did not manage to bat with the same flair against New Zealand as he was dismissed for just 41 on the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Aus vs NZ: David Warner did not want to miss out on Boxing Day Test

While speaking with Australian media portal SEN Cricket, David Warner revealed that he was not fully fit for the ongoing Test. The opening batsman had injured his left thumb earlier while batting in the nets. Before the game, Warner refused to get an X-ray on his injured thumb because he was scared of missing out in the playing XI. While practising in the nets, the left-hander was then spotted batting with a sore spot strapped on his thumb. David Warner further said that scans and X-rays would have only ruled him out of the playing XI, which is why he opted to ignore the same.

Aus vs NZ: David Warner and Boxing Day Test updates

Meanwhile, Australia ended day 1 at 257-4. David Warner (41) was dismissed by Neil Wagner just before lunch on Day 1. The hosts were eventually all out for 467 as they lost their final five wickets for just 33 on the board. New Zealand ended Day 2 at 44-2, losing Tom Blundell and Kane Williamson to pacers Pat Cummins and James Pattinson respectively.

