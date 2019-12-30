Big Bash 2019: Rashid Khan Gets Playfully Hit By David Warner With 1970s Style 'Camel' Bat

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan made headlines on Sunday for helping the Adelaide Strikers remain unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2019/20 with a win over Melbourne Renegades. Rashid announced his arrival to the match first while coming out to bat with a different bat. Rashid's bat had a retro scoop on its back and was dubbed the 'Camel'. He was also part of a funny moment that involved umpire Greg Davidson later in the match.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan gets trolled by Umpire Greg Davidson in Big Bash League game

Rashid brings back the scoop

Rashid Khan used a different bat as the Strikers faced the Renegades at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Rashid's bat had a very retro style scoop on its back as the surface of the back had a look of a camel's hump. The concept of a scoop started when Gray Nicolls introduced their famous 'Scoop' bat in the 1970s. The scoop in the bat allows the edges to become thicker and the bat tends to become more forgiving to mistimed shots. These kind of bats could come in handy to players like Rashid, who tend to explode at the end of the innings. The bat did seem to make a difference as Rashid Khan smashed 25 runs off 16 balls in his quickfire innings that helped the Strikers set a target of 156. Even the Sunrisers wanted Rashid to bring along the Camel when he graces the IPL next April.

ALSO READ | Big Bash 2019: Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis invents new way of saving boundaries

David Warner, Rashid Khan reunite in BBL 2019

Rashid has also been one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's most vital players in his stint with the team since 2017. While in Melbourne with the Strikers, Rashid Khan also made his way to the MCG on Friday as Australia dominated New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test. While Rashid gave autographs to a few fans, his SRH teammate David Warner snuck in behind batsmen Travis Head and Matthew Wade and playfully hit Rashid with a bat. Fans loved the hilarious video, which was very evident with their numerous comments on it.

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell excites fans by smashing six off new 'chop' switch hit; watch clip

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Dale Steyn takes wicket on final ball of eventful BBL debut over; watch video