David Warner Gets Kane Williamson As Quarantine Partner In ICC's Virtual Isolation Game

The coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a halt across the world. Major sports tournaments have been cancelled which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Due to the cancellation of on-field activities, cricketers have been extremely active on social media.

IPL 2020: David Warner to make TikTok videos with Kane Williamson?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have also been quite active on social media. They have been asking fans several questions to keep interacting with them. Recently, the ICC shared a post in which they mentioned the names of 12 cricketers, one for each month in the year. The ICC also wrote, digits from 0 to 9 and in front of every number, a task was mentioned like playing corridor cricket, making Tik Tok videos, watching highlights of 2005 Ashes, playing rock scissors etc.

The task was to pick the month in which you were born and the last digit of your mobile number. It will define the task an individual will do with that particular cricketer. ICC took to their Twitter to post the photo and captioned it,” Your birth month is the cricketer you get to spend time with and the last digit of your phone number is what you are doing.”

Who is your quarantine partner ❓ pic.twitter.com/LWfV56Xko0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

Australia opener David Warner soon replied to the post saying that he had to make Tik Tok video with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Actually, the birth month of David Warner is October and the last digit of his mobile number is 1. So, David Warner got a task of making Tik Tok video with the Kiwi skipper. David Warner took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos.” Both David Warner and Kane Williamson co-incidentally also play for the same franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad and have been seen sharing a good bond off-the-field despite Warner handed the franchise's captaincy mantle back for the IPL 2020.

Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos 😂😂 https://t.co/XhHBwryEZu — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 22, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM