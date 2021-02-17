IPL 2021: Jason Holder Likely To Miss First Week, Will SRH Go For Back-up At Auction?

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year. The initial stages of the tournament are likely to collide with the Test segment of Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour to West Indies. The Sri Lankan cricket team will tour the West Indies for three ODIs, three T20Is and two Test matches. While the limited-overs fixtures will conclude on March 14, the two Tests will be played between March 21 and April 2.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

Jason Holder set to juggle between IPL 2021 and national commitments

The conflicting itinerary between West Indies’ home series against Sri Lanka and the opening week of IPL 2021 is set to put Jason Holder in a scheduling flux in April. Holder leads West Indies in Test matches and he also represents the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. While his national commitments will end on April 2, the IPL participating players will be subjected potentially to a 14-day quarantine once they reach India for the T20 tournament.

Due to West Indies’ imminent home series, Jason Holder is more than likely to miss the first week of the IPL 2021 season. All will be cleared once the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announce their IPL 2021 schedule. As of now, reports indicate that the T20 event will commence from the second week of April. Owing to the all-rounders' likely unavailability in the first week of the tournament, the SRH franchise might go for a back-up option at the upcoming auction. It could also be possible that SRH might play both Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow besides David Warner and Kane Williamson as their overseas players.

Jason Holder among SRH list of retained players 2021

Apart from Jason Holder, the SRH franchise also retained 21 other cricketers from their previous’ squad. Here is a look at the entire SRH list of retained players for the 2021 season.

SRH list of retained players 2021, watch video

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

IPL auction 2021 new list of players

As many as 292 players will be up for grabs at the IPL 2021 auction, which is set to be organised on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. Here is a look at the entire IPL auction 2021 new list of players.

A detailed look into IPL auction 2021 new list of players

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

How much is Jason Holder net worth?

According to Cloud Net Worth, Jason Holder's net worth is estimated to be around $6.4 million (₹47.34 crore approx). Much of the 29-year-old's net worth is from his wages earned as a professional cricketer for West Indies and franchises over the globe.

Holder was initially unsold during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction but was later picked up by the SRH after an injury to Mitchell Marsh. As per the IPL reports, Holder's salary for the Dream11 IPL 2020, is estimated around ₹2 crore. His retention value for the 2021 season is estimated to be the same.

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above Jason Holder net worth and Jason Holder IPL salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jason Holder net worth and Jason Holder IPL salary figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.