SRH IPL 2021 Team List Angers Mohammed Azharuddin, Fans Slam Ex-captain's HCA Presidency

Sunrisers Hyderabad were among the least active franchises at the IPL auction 2021. The Men in Orange had just three vacant slots and a purse of ₹10.75 crore which was the lowest among all eight franchises at the IPL auction 2021. As expected, SRH were the least busy side at the IPL 2021 auction that concluded on Thursday in Chennai.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma comments on MI's performance at IPL 2021 auction, fans put up mixed reactions

Fans slam Mohammed Azharuddin for questioning the absence of Hyderbad players from SRH team

The Hyderabad-based franchise ended up securing the services of three players in the form of off-spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, batsman Kedar Jadhav and Afghanistan leg-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to complete the SRH IPL 2021 team. After the conclusion of the auction, former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin slammed the franchise. Azharuddin took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment at the absence of Hyderabad-based players in the franchise.

Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team #IPLAuction @SunRisers @IPL — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 18, 2021

As expected, Azharuddin's tweet went viral in no time and garnered a lot of responses. The former cricketer's tweet backfired big time as fans lambasted him for his dismal work as the HCA President. A certain section of fans also accused him of resorting to dirty politics. Here's how fans reacted to Mohammed Azharuddin's tweet.

ALSO READ | Who is Chetan Sakariya? All about RR's uncapped bowler who won ₹1.2 CR deal for IPL 2021

Your face.. First try to develop and train the hyd team to win the trophies like ranji.. You people are continuously doing politics in association.. How the players would get picked.. First of all try to be like mature man.. — RAGHAV (@Raghav888mani) February 18, 2021

First select good players in Hyderabad team..

Can you tell me why @Hanumavihari @AmbatiRambabu moved away from Hyderabad..

When is the last time hyd qualified for Ranji quarters???

Shame on you.. — PVKrishna తెలుగు - My National language (@pvk_krishna) February 18, 2021

Bro, you keep appointing tanmay agarwal as the captain, have some shame. — Moukthik (@MoukthikS) February 18, 2021

You know very well the politics behind sports. Good talents get wasted because of race, religion or caste. Discrimination is huge in cricket association. — Zainab Khan (@zainabrababkhan) February 18, 2021

Youngsters from Karnataka and T.Nadu are getting selected in good numbers in IPL thanks to the state associations' franchise leagues KPL & TNPL. So without starting such franchise league and not developing basic infrastructure at the district level, HCA has no right to complain. — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) February 19, 2021

There is no written rule that franchise shud buy local players. In the past srh gave many chances they didn't utilize. It's not fault of srh. If it hurts u that much go and improve the quality of telugu players rather than crying here. — Hahaha😐 (@abiiiiiiiii18) February 18, 2021

SRH auction 2021 analysis

SRH's first pick of the day was Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. The bowler has proved his mettle in the domestic circuit and also had an impressive run during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Apart from bowling economical spells, he has the ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order. Having a player of his calibre at ₹30 lakh is a steal for the Hyderabad team.

ALSO READ | CSK IPL 2021 team: Full squad after MS Dhoni and co. spend ₹17.35 CR at IPL auction 2021

India's Kedar Jadhav, who is known for his exploits in white-ball cricket, unsurprisingly attracted no bidders during the first round of the auction. The batsman's underwhelming run for the Chennai Super Kings and a lofty base price acted against his favour in the mini-auction. However, he was ultimately added to the SRH squad in the second round. The Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crore. He was signed by the SRH team for the same amount.

The final player to join the SRH IPL 2021 team was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The finger spinner was also picked up at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. With Rashid Khan being their premier spinner, Rahman's presence will further strengthen their already potent bowling line-up. It is worth mentioning that the 19-year-old had a successful Big Bash League, where he managed to pick up 14 wickets.

SRH squad for IPL 2021

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

ALSO READ | Ashish Nehra, Harsha Bhogle slams IPL teams for overvaluing foreigners over Umesh Yadav

SOURCE: MOHAMMED AZHARUDDIN INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.