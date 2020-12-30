David Warner Hasn't Faced India In Australia Since 2015; Averaged 49.50 Before That

Australia’s opening dynamo David Warner returns to his national squad for the ongoing India vs Australia Test Series Down Under. Earlier, the cricketer missed the entirety of three T20Is and the opening two Tests against the visitors after sustaining an untimely injury during the ODI segment of the Australian summer. While Warner is an obvious candidate for the openers slot, should he make it to the playing XI, Victorian batting prodigy Will Pucovski is likely to partner up with him for his potential Test debut in order to combat India’s new ball warfare.

AUS vs IND 2020: David Warner returns in time for 3rd match of India vs Australia Test series

JUST IN: Joe Burns has been dropped as David Warner and Will Pucovski return to the Australian Test squad.

AUS vs IND 2020: A look into David Warner vs India record at home

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, Team India bounced back from their Adelaide batting horror to inflict an identical eight-wicket defeat on Australia. While the visitors brought the four-match series to level terms, Australia would feel boosted upon the arrival of their maverick opener David Warner. Warner poses a formidable opening challenge for new ball bowlers as he averages 48.95 in Test cricket.

The charismatic opener also holds an impressive record against India in home Tests. David Warner vs India record at home comprises of several match-winning tons through his aggressive intent at the top of the order. Across eight Tests against India Down Under, the left-hander holds an alluring average of 49.50, i.e. slightly above his overall Test average of 48.95.

However, the cricketer played the last of his eight Tests against India at home back during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During the 2018-19 Australian summer, Warner was serving his 12-month ban from international cricket for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. His return to the ongoing AUS vs IND 2020 series is set to provide Australia with some much-needed support at the top, especially after they recently struggled with their experimental opening combination of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test schedule

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test schedule announcement was made by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, December 29. After much consideration, the council decided to go ahead with the Sydney Cricket Ground as the host for the New Year Test. The upcoming IND vs AUS 3rd Test is scheduled to commence from January 7 onwards at the iconic venue.

JUST IN: The SCG has been confirmed as the venue for the third #AUSvIND Test

