SRH Captain David Warner Aims To Have Career In Bollywood Post Retirement

Cricket fans over the years have seen Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner tearing apart bowling attacks with his explosive style of batting, but the Australian recently made a claim that he wants to enter Bollywood, once he decides to bring down curtains on his career. The SRH skipper has been keeping himself busy during self-isolation by posting videos for fans on social media and was recently spotted dancing to one of Katrina Kaif's famous Bollywood songs.

Also Read: Chris Lynn Makes Fun Of David Warner's Latest Dancing Video With Wife: Watch

David Warner's daughter performs on Katrina Kaif song

David Warner's claim about making a career in Bollywood comes after a TikTok video surfaced a couple of days back, where David Warner daughter Indie Ray along with her father can be seen dancing on Bollywood song. The father-daughter duo performed on Katrina Kaif's popular Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani from the 2010 Bollywood film Tees Maar Khan.

Also Read: SRH Responds To David Warner's 'Miss You' Tweet With An Orange Heart

SRH skipper David Warner opens up about taking Bollywood as career

According to report in Sportskeeda, David Warner during an Instagram live chat with SRH opener and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, said that he won't shy away from taking the risk of making a career in Bollywood. According to the report, the SRH skipper said that he is not sure whether his Bollywood career is going to work out or not, but he doesn't mind giving it a try. Apart from making the claim about acting in Bollywood, Warner during the chat, also cleared the air regarding his dancing potential. He said that despite him being active on TikTok, he wouldn't want to dance if he decides to enter Bollywood.

Also read: David Warner Credits CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey For Favourite All-time Ashes Moment

IPL: David Warner return to SRH on hold

Due to BCCI's decision to postpone the current IPL season due to India lockdown, David Warner's return to SRH will have to wait for the time being. This year, Warner was reinstated as the skipper by SRH side in place of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The Australian has the mainstay for the SRH side over the years and even led the SRH team to IPL glory back in 2016.

Also Read: SRH All-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' With IPL 2020 Postponement