David Warner Moves To 250 As Australia Inch Closer To 500 Run Mark

It looks like there is no stopping David Warner at Adelaide as the star Australian opener went on to make 250 runs on Day two of the second Test against Pakistan. Warner now has the second-highest score in Day-Night Tests and remains unbeaten as Pakistan's attempts to get rid of him are failing. Warner was joined by Steve Smith after Labuschagne was dismissed and the two have already crossed the 100-run partnership mark, helping Australia inch closer to a mammoth total of 500. World number one Test batsman Steve Smith became the fasted player to reach 7000 runs with just 126 innings and the eleventh Australian player to cross 7000 runs in international Test cricket as he batted along with Warner.

David Warner gets 250

Another record for smith

Warner and Labuschagne make Pakistan pay the price

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

Shaheen Afridi's magical delivery

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi provided the visitors with the much-needed breakthrough as he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne with a lethal delivery that sent the stumps flying. After picking up the wicket of Joe Burns on Day one, both Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan were on a wicketless drought until they managed to break the partnership between Warner and Labuschagne at 369 runs. Shaheen Afridi castled Labuschagne with a beautiful delivery, sending the stumps flying behind the keeper. However, Pakistan's bowling attack received severe beating in the hands of Warner and Labuschagne as the managed to accumulate 50 plus runs within 7 overs of the beginning of the play.