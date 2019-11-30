Labuschagne Gets Castled By An Absolute Stunner From Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi provided the visitors with the much-needed breakthrough as he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne with a lethal delivery that sent the stumps flying. After picking up the wicket of Joe Burns on Day one, both Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan were on a wicketless drought until they managed to break the partnership between Warner and Labuschagne at 369 runs. Shaheen Afridi castled Labuschagne with a beautiful delivery, sending the stumps flying behind the keeper. However, Pakistan's bowling attack received severe beating in the hands of Warner and Labuschagne as the managed to accumulate 50 plus runs within 7 overs of the beginning of the play.

READ | Warner Wows Adelaide With 2nd Double Ton, Labuschagne Gets Back To Back 150s On Day 2

Shaheen Afridi castles Labuschagne

Hamilton ➞ Chris Woakes dismisses Tim Southee for 18



Adelaide ➞ Shaheen Afridi removes Marnus Labuschagne and breaks 361-run stand#NZvENG 👉 https://t.co/eBrKe7OX7k#AUSvPAK 👉 https://t.co/hynzrUWgKU pic.twitter.com/KA7l2WYUDx — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2019

READ | Watling, Debutant Daryl Mitchell Hit Half-tons As England Find Little Respite On Day 2

Warner and Labuschagne make Pakistan pay the price

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Speaks On MS Dhoni's Future; Offers Timeline For Clarity

Marnus Labuschagne becomes highest run-getter in Tests in 2019

Marnus Labuschagne, after a slow start to his Test career, shot to prominence after replacing the concussed Steve Smith in the 2nd Test in 2019 Ashes. Since then, Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular feature in the Australian Test line-up by scoring heavily. Labuschagne, with his century on Friday, overtook Steve Smith as the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2019. Marnus Labuschagne currently has scored 793 runs in 13 innings in 2019, scoring 5 fifties and 2 centuries.

READ | Shaheen Afridi Gets Mocked By Australian Journalist After He Struggled To Speak In English