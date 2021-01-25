Tim Paine Trolled Heavily By Indians Online For 'Carrying Drinks' During BBL 2021 Game

Australian Test captain Tim Paine had a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy which they lost to India 2-1 in their own backyard. The wicketkeeper-batsman was subjected to some harsh criticism for his glovework, as well as, his captaincy. Moreover, he was under immense scrutiny for constantly sledging R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari during the third Test in Sydney where the Aussies lost a match which was theirs to win.

Twitterati troll Tim Paine for carrying drinks during BBL 2021 game

The Tim Paine-R Ashwin sledging incident led to several former cricketers, as well as, Indian and England fans calling out the Australian for his cheap tactics. Subsequently, Paine held an impromptu press conference and issued an apology to Indian cricket fans for his misdemeanour on the field. During the third Test, while Ashwin was batting, Paine who was standing behind the stumps, quipped that he cannot wait to see Ashwin at The Gabba where the fourth and final match is going to be played, a venue where Australia hadn't lost a Test in 32 years. However, India went on to script history by beating the Aussies at the then feared venue to secure a thrilling series win.

After the tour ended, Paine joined Hobart Hurricanes for the remainder of the BBL 2021. However, since returning to the side, the Australian stumper hasn't found a place in the playing XI for two consecutive matches and was also seen carrying drinks during one of the games. When the image of Paine carrying drinks went viral, Indian cricket fans started trolling Paine for not managing to break into the Hobart playing XI despite being Australia's Test skipper.

Several reactions poured in as fans took a jibe at his shabby glovework saying that he probably dropped water bottles like he spilt the ball during the series vs India. However, there was also a certain section of fans who defended the wicketkeeper, stating that the criticism Paine was receiving was a little too much. Here's how fans reacted to the incident where Paine was carrying drinks during BBL 2021 match.

You are not a good captain or good player ,you are the captain of the good team ,

Your main job is given below ,yes water boy 😂😂#Australiacricektteam#timpaine#looser pic.twitter.com/Oii0ML1zWT — Ananda Maity (@AnandaM57138684) January 24, 2021

This post I felt was inappropriate . I don’t understand the intention of people posting this and making comments that are demeaning.



There were exchange of words from both ends and he even apologized when he crossed the line.



Please don’t do this. #TimPaine #TeamIndia #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/aK7FbeqNYN — Sreek_Kiran_CRIC (@cric_kiran) January 24, 2021

Before trolling Tim Paine remember that currently he's one of the finest wicketkeeper available for Australia, few failures doesn't define him, Hold your head high champ @tdpaine36 #BBL10 #TimPaine pic.twitter.com/wAf5km13k3 — Abhishek Tripathy (@iam_Abhishek17) January 24, 2021

Kuch bhi kaho@tdpaine36 Is gem of person. He is one of few Aussies who remains cool & composed.



And moreover he accepts his mistakes unlike other Aussie players.



Carrying drinks is nothing wrong ,it just shows his dedication and determination towards game. #TimPaine #BBL — Ankit Dwivedi (@iamankitdwivedi) January 24, 2021

