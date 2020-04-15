David Warner Set To Lose Whopping ₹25 Crore Across Last 3 Years Without Any IPL Cricket

The advertising campaigns for the IPL 2020 were already underway and the hype was building up by the day. The biggest cricket tournament in the world was supposed to return for its 13th season on March 29 but the coronavirus outbreak caught everyone off guard. Initially, the BCCI had suspended the IPL till April 15 but after the announcement of the lockdown extension, it is now being reported that the league has been pushed back indefinitely.

Huge losses for David Warner over the course of the last three IPLs

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the favourites coming into the IPL 2020 with their flamboyant captain David Warner returning to the helm of affairs. Warner was retained by the team before the IPL 2018 as their captain for a fee of ₹12.5 crore per season. However, due to the 'Sandpapergate' of 2018, David Warner was banned from the game for a year and missed out on the IPL 2018. Due to this, Warner has already lost out on his ₹12.5 crore fee once. It was recently reported that David Warner was looking forward to play the IPL but the league is now indefinitely postponed, according to reports.

Multiple reports are even suggesting that the IPL may be cancelled entirely and if that happens, David Warner will lose out on another ₹12.5 crore. Along with his SRH salary, David Warner will also lose out on the extra winnings along with sponsor commitments for the IPL. Therefore, if the IPL gets cancelled, David Warner's losses in the last three seasons will be more than ₹25 crore. Similar losses will be incurred by Warner's partner-in-crime in the 2018 scandal and Australia's captain at the time, Steve Smith. Smith is worth ₹12 crore as the Rajasthan Royals' captain for the 2020 season and is set to lose out on ₹24.5 crore as well during the same period.

IPL 2020 postponed: SRH looked strong ahead of IPL 2020

David Warner was recently announced as the new captain of the SRH team. Warner has captained the team since 2015 and won them the title in 2016. The Australian scripted himself a fascinating comeback in 2019 where he won the Orange Cap by playing 12 matches and slapped a fascinating hundred against RCB. While a formal announcement is absent as of now, reports are suggesting that the BCCI now has IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely. Stars like Mitchell Marsh and Kane Williamson were set to join the SRH squad for 2020 too.

