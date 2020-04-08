Rohit Sharma Blasts Insensitive Media Reporting For Pressurizing Rishabh Pant

The coronavirus outbreak has deranged normalcy and brought the world to a halt. All major sporting events have been cancelled which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers are taking this time off to interact with their fans on twitter.

India opener Rohit Sharma is making the most of his time as he is seen going live on Instagram regularly. After being on Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen and Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma was recently seen in a live session with Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma spoke on a variety of topics. During the same interaction, Rohit Sharma revealed that he talks to 5 or 6 youngsters but out of the lot, he talks mostly to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma backs Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma was critical of media as he further said that he was extremely unimpressed with the way they have analysed Rishabh Pant’s performance in recent times. The highly-rated wicketkeeper-batsman has failed to deliver in recent times and the media outlets have not let go of a single opportunity to take a jibe at the youngster.

Rohit Sharma said that the media doesn’t realise what they are writing about a young cricketer and added that they should think before writing something. Rohit Sharma also urged the fans to deal with the youngsters in a way which does not harm their confidence level. Rohit Sharam went on to request his fans to put their trust in the youngsters.

Rohit Sharma further said that people just start trolling them on social media but they don’t realise that the players try their best on the field. Yuvraj Singh seconded Rohit Sharma's views and said that a youngster takes time to find his feet before becoming a champion player. India skipper Virat Kohli has also been backing the youngster despite his failures.

Rishabh Pant, who was considered as a potential successor to MS Dhoni, hasn't been able to deliver the goods for the team despite getting many opportunities. This has led to staunch criticism and incessant trolling of the Delhi lad. Rishabh Pant recently lost his place in the team to KL Rahul, who has made full use of the opportunities provided to him.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP