Ex-SRH Coach Tom Moody's Favourite IPL Captain Is Incredibly NOT David Warner

As the IPL 2020's fate remains uncertain, cricket stars throughout the globe have been practicing social distancing and getting involved with their fans on social media. Former Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody started a Q and A session on Instagram on Saturday and answered some interesting questions. Check it out.

Former SRH coach Tom Moody reveals his favourite IPL captain

When asked about who his favourite IPL captain was, Tom Moody had a very interesting answer.

@ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni because of their incredible consistency — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 4, 2020

Moody answered that his favourite team beyond SRH are the Chennai Super Kings and his favourite captain is MS Dhoni. Moody cited that the consistency displayed by the site is "incredible" and this was the reason behind his choice. The CSK team does have a very impressive record as it has qualified for the playoffs in every IPL that it has played and has even won the trophy thrice. Moody's team from 2013 to 2019 - Sunrisers Hyderabad - had won the trophy on one occasion, in 2016.

IPL 2020: Will SRH be able to win their second title?

The SRH team looked very strong on paper ahead of IPL 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been pushed back to a date beyond April 15. The BCCI is yet to pass an update on the final fate of IPL 2020. MS Dhoni was supposed to make his return to cricket after his 9-month long break from the game. MS Dhoni's CSK team 2020 was about to see the arrival of stars like Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla. David Warner was also scheduled to make a comeback as the captain of SRH. Under David Warner, the team lifted the IPL trophy in IPL 2016

