Ravindra Jadeja Posts A Video, Urges People Not To End Up Being 'run Out' By COVID-19

Ravindra Jadeja came forward with a very important message for the cricket fans on social media. Taking to the social media, he urged one and all to stay indoors by having posted a video of Usman Khawaja's run out to give an example of the dire consequences that one can face if they are not cautious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced a 21-day lockdown for the safety and well-being of the people with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, 25 March in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19.

'Runout matt hona': Ravindra Jadeja

Taking to Instagram, Jadeja urged people why they should not take the COVID-19 lightly and should think twice before leaving their homes as he posted a video of him effecting a brilliant run out to send Australian southpaw Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion during an ODI match against the Aussies Down Under last January. Khawaja after tapping the ball sets out for a quick single. However, a rocket-fast throw from the superstar all-rounder hits the bull's eye as the batsman fails to make it to the crease. Jadeja captioned the video as 'Runout matt hona'.

Jadeja will be next seen in action during the IPL 2020 where he will be expected to play an integral role in the side as the Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing a fourth IPL title.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

