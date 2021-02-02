David Warner Posts Comical Video Of Daughter Ivy Batting Like Him: WATCH

Australia's swashbuckling opener, David Warner, has earned a reputation for being one of the most destructive batsmen in modern-day cricket. The left-hander, with his counter-attacking approach, has taken the game away from the opposition on numerous occasions. The player also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and he uses the platform to share instances from his personal life with his followers.

David Warner's daughter, 6-year-old Ivy, showcases batting skills

The dynamic cricketer shared a video on his Instagram account, where his daughter Ivy Mae Warner was seen batting in the nets. The 34-year-old was seen having fun at the expense of Ivy as she threw her bat after being beaten by a spin delivery. Warner also mentioned that he relishes the particular video and even suggested that his daughter is following his footsteps. Here is the video shared by David Warner:

The Australian's daughters are extremely popular on social media, and he makes it a point to include them in his videos. Recently, Ivy's sister, Indi Rae, broke the internet after David Warner shared her picture in Indian captain Virat Kohli's Test jersey. Last year, David Warner's wife Candice Warner had revealed how her middle daughter Indi Rae adores Virat Kohli and how she is even hopeful of playing backyard cricket with him.

South Africa vs Australia 2021

The star player will next be seen in action in the upcoming South Africa vs Australia 2021 series. The two cricketing nations will battle it out in three Test matches. The tour is of utmost importance for the Tim Paine-led side after their embarrassing loss against India as they look to keep their ICC World Test Championship hopes alive.

David Warner in IPL 2021

Having enjoyed a glorious career in the Indian Premier League so far, the player will be keen to put up a strong show in the 14th season of the cash-rich league. The batsman is the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and is also the team's leading run-scorer. Moreover, he also led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016. With the IPL 2021 auction inching closer, the Hyderabad-based franchise will look to further strengthen its line-up by signing impactful players. The much-awaited auction is slated to be held in Chennai on February 18.

