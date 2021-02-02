Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Make Fans Nostalgic By Playing Golf Together; See Pictures

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself with his ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh. In the picture, the two legends of Indian cricket can be seen together at the golf course. Tendulkar’s latest social media post with Yuvraj took fans on a nostalgic route as they recollected their yesteryear memories of watching the two cricketers in action together.

Sachin Tendulkar goes “from cricket to golf” with Yuvraj Singh

On Monday, February 1, Sachin Tendulkar shared a wholesome photo with Yuvraj Singh for his fans on social media. In the caption, the ‘Master Blaster’ wrote, “From cricket to golf, we’ve travelled quite a few yards”, thus referencing to his Team India playing days with the former all-rounder.

Sachin Tendulkar’s post made fans nostalgic over his reunion with Yuvraj Singh. Several of his followers expressed their admiration for the two cricketers. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Tendulkar’s golf regime with his 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning teammate.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar represented his country between the years 1989 and 2013. He played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I where he aggregated 34,357 international runs.

Even seven years post his retirement, Tendulkar remains the highest run-getter in international cricket. Moreover, he also holds the record of scoring most centuries across all three forms of the game. With 100 international tons, Tendulkar is 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 ahead of current Indian captain and modern-day batting icon Virat Kohli (70).

Yuvraj Singh retirement

The Yuvraj Singh retirement announcement was made by the cricketer himself in June 2019. He last represented his national side in 2017, having made his international debut in October 2000 as a 19-year-old. The star all-rounder was an integral member of the Indian squadron that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 Cricket World Cup at home. Moreover, he was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the latter of the two ICC events.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

