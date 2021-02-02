Abu Dhabi T10: UAE Star Comically Changes Jersey As Ball Travels Past Him For Four; WATCH

The Abu Dhabi T10 league has treated fans with some sensational cricket in the last one week. The cricketing community has also been entertained with some of the cleanest striking by the batsmen featuring in the tournament. However, on Monday, fans were entertained due to a hysterical incident featuring popular UAE cricketer Rohan Mustafa.

Rohan Mustafa concedes boundary while changing jersey during game

It all happened during Match 14 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors when Mustafa was caught shirtless. The Nicholas Pooran-led Northern Warriors were chasing a target of 124 and during one of the plays in the game, Mustafa was caught on camera changing his jersey when the ball raced past him for a boundary. Realising that the ball was running towards the boundary, Mustafa started chasing it while wearing his jersey, however, his effort went in vain as the ball reached past the rope. Pooran, as well as, other players were left in splits, leaving Mustafa red-faced.

Coming back to the match, having been invited to bat first, the Luke Wright-led Team Abu Dhabi scored a formidable 123/3 in their 10 overs. Joe Clarke top-scored with a 24-ball 50. In response, the Warriors chased down the target on the last ball of the match. They needed two runs off the final ball and that's when a misfield from Mustafa allowed batsman Rovman Powell to steal the extra run, thus registering a thrilling win. Waseem Muhammad starred for the Warriors with a belligerent 34-all 76.

Meanwhile, according to Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 schedule, Luke Wright's Team Abu Dhabi will now take on Mossadek Hossain-led Maratha Arabians in Match 20 of the competition on Wednesday, February 3 in Abu Dhabi. The match will commence at 7:45 PM (IST).

Team Abu Dhabi squad 2021

Luke Wright (Captain), Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live streaming

Coming to the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live streaming, InsideSport had earlier reported that Eros Now recently announced a streaming partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10 League. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will live stream the tournament in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada. In India, the tournament will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony LIV.

