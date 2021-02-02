Mohammed Siraj Reveals New, Cool Hairstyle Ahead Of Chennai Test; See Picture

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received appreciations from all corners after his lion-heated performances in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While a certain section of fans had expressed doubts over the pacer's inclusion in the Test side, the player silenced his critics with a brilliant display of fast bowling. The 26-year-old is currently gearing up for the upcoming India vs England 1st Test and he also was seen sporting a fresh new look ahead of the encounter.

India vs England 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj looks dapper in a new hairstyle

Apart from his fabulous skills with the ball, the cricketer has also won hearts with his style quotient. Mohammed Siraj, who sported long hair in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and also in the Test series in Australia, has opted for a shorter cut this time around. The cricketer showcased his new look on his social media account, where he posed alongside Shahbaz Nadeem.

Team India have started their preparation for the India vs England 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. The players took part in a net session at the stadium on Tuesday. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen addressing the team and captain Virat Kohli also spoke to the players.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

India squad for England Tests 2021

India squad for England Tests 2021: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Mohammed Siraj stats in international cricket

The bowled made his Test debut in Australia, where he came up with a spirited performance in spite of the immense pressure. Having played three Test matches so far, Siraj has 13 wickets to his name. He also has three wickets in as many T20Is. The fast bowler has also played a single ODI for team India. However, he went wicketless in the particular encounter.

Mohammed Siraj salary

The Hyderabad-based cricketer is yet to receive an annual contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League and â‚¹2.60 crore. The player's heroics in Australia could earn him a central contract with the BCCI this year. According to reports, he got paid â‚¹15 lakh by the Indian cricket board per Test match.

