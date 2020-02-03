David Warner's Comic 'Like Father, Like Daughter' Moment In Backyard Cricket; Watch Clip

Whenever he is not sporting the Baggy Green, Australian cricketer David Warner can be actively seen on social media. Much to everybody’s delight, Warner regularly posts videos of his young daughters trying their hand in playing cricket. Quite recently, the cricketer took to Instagram and posted a video of his 5-year old daughter Ivy Mae Warner adorably failing with the bat in backyard cricket.

David Warner’s daughter mimics her father in hilarious clip

In the video, Ivy Mae can be seen facing a delivery which she completely misses. She then screams “nice screaming” and slams the bat before walking out from the nets. In the post, David Warner added a caption in which he comically compared her aggression to his own.

David Warner was recently seen donning the Australian jersey during Australia’s tour of India in January 2020. The left-hander starred with the bat with an unbeaten century in the first ODI to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series. However, twin failures in the next two games enabled India to come back and register a 2-1 series win.

IPL 2020: David Warner to resume key SRH role

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window, David Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹12 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the Orange Army since IPL 2014 and led them to their first IPL title in the 2016 edition. The maverick Australian has also been a recipient of three Orange Cap awards, winning the prestigious title in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons. In the upcoming IPL 2020, David Warner will play alongside Indian superstars like Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and will be joined by his Australian teammates Billy Stanlake and Mitchell Marsh.

