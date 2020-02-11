David Warner Contemplates Retirement From T20Is Post 2021 World Cup: Report

Scintillating Australian batsman David Warner claimed his third Allan Border Medal on Monday, pipping teammate Steve Smith by just one vote. The 33-year-old has been in phenomenal form with the bat. He top-scored for his country with 647 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and registered back-to-back Test hundreds against Pakistan in November 2019, including a career-best 335*.

David Warner considering T20 retirement to prolong Test and ODI careers

While speaking with an Australian daily after the awards ceremony, David Warner implied that he might quit playing T20Is after the 2021 T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India. In the interview, he was eyeing the upcoming back-to-back T20 World Cups of 2020 and 2021. He added that it is difficult to play all three formats of the game and he has spoken with retired players like Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers in order to understand the fatigue of playing all forms of top-flight cricket.

David Warner averages above 40 in both Tests and ODIs. The maverick opening batsman has played 76 T20Is for Australia since his debut in 2009 and will be one of their players to watch out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

IPL 2020: David Warner to be part of SRH team 2020

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) trading window, David Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹12 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the Orange Army since IPL 2014 and led them to their first IPL title in the 2016 edition. The Australian has also been a recipient of three Orange Cap awards, winning the prestigious title in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons. In the upcoming IPL 2020 season, David Warner will play alongside the likes of fellow SRH folks like Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and will also be joined by his Australian teammates Billy Stanlake and Mitchell Marsh.

