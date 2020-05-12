David Warner Reveals His 'ultimate Goal'; Eyes On The 2023 World Cup

Australia's ace opener David WarnerDavid Warner says he's as fit as he's ever been and pinpointed the 2023 one-day World Cup in India as his "ultimate goal". The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by India.

Speaking on a cricket show, Warner stated that the get-ups of training and playing get harder as you get older, however, added that at the moment, the southpaw feels as fit as a fiddle and can keep running between wickets.

"In the last three years, I'll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again. The longevity in your body helps. The get-ups of training and playing get harder as you get older but I haven't felt any fitter in my career than I do now," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

"As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I'm feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal," he added.

Warner would have been leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown. The 2020 season of the IPL was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping in mind the government restrictions over the gathering of people. The BCCI is yet to announce a further date for the tournament but some cricket pundits suggest that it will be held during the September-October period, which is currently booked for the Asia Cup. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

David Warner Reveals Why Playing In Indian Conditions Is Very Challenging

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian limited-overs vice-captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Virat Kohli, Warner went on to say that he loves playing against India. He then also mentioned that the Indian condition is the hardest condition for them to play in as one gets more motivation to succeed. Australia had toured India earlier this year for a three-match bilateral ODI series and even though they had drawn the first blood in Mumbai, the Men In Blue came back strongly and won the remaining two games to win the series.

