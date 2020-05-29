David Warner's SRH Beat Virat Kohli's RCB To Win First IPL Title On May 29, 2016: Watch

The 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was one of the most entertaining editions of the tournament for several reasons. One of the main reasons was the astounding batting display by two players, Virat Kohli and David Warner, who led their respective teams from the front. Both Kohli and Warner were prolific that season, scoring 973 and 848 runs respectively. Eventually, on this day four years ago, the two teams went on to meet each other in the final of IPL 2016 as David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious in what turned out to be a thrilling high-scoring final.

David Warner's SRH' beats Virat Kohli's RCB to lift maiden IPL title

Skipper David Warner won the toss as SRH elected to bat first. Batting first, David Warner launched himself in with a stellar captain’s knock of 69 (38). A quick-fire knock by Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting's onslaught, in the end, ensured that Sunrisers reached a gigantic total of 208/7 in their 20 overs. Chris Jordan bagged 3 wickets but leaked runs galore. Shane Watson was also thrashed brutally by SRH batsman as he went for 61 in his 4 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a steep target in front of them. However, Chris Gayle rose to the occasion as he smashed SRH bowlers all over the park and ended up scoring 76 runs from just 38 balls. Virat Kohli played the second fiddle as RCB's score crossed 100 inside 10 overs. After Chris Gayle's departure, Virat Kohli brought up his half-century. RCB almost had one hand to the trophy. However, the moment Virat Kohli got out, SRH bowlers came out all guns blazing and scripted a perfect victory for their team.

In the end, SRH won by 8 runs and thus became IPL champions. RCB ended up losing their third final in the IPL as SRH won their maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for his record-breaking run-scoring spree. SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple Cap as he ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

Highlights of the epic IPL 2016 final

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD TWITTER