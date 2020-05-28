Harbhajan Singh Claims SRH Captain David Warner Tougher To Bowl To Than Chris Gayle

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been the country's premier spinner for the major part of the last two decades. The off-spinner has picked over 700 international wickets across all formats ever since he made his debut in 1998. However, the 39-year old has not played a single international match for India since he last represented the ‘Men in Blue’ in 2016.

Harbhajan Singh claims that it's easier to bowl to David Warner than Chris Gayle

Over the years, Harbhajan Singh has been involved in some of the most interesting battles with batsmen. One of the best duels that Harbhajan Singh has been a part of is with West Indies explosive opener Chris Gayle. The two players are often seen having a go at each other in international cricket, as well as, the IPL. Recently, Harbhajan Singh has made a huge revelation about bowling to Chris Gayle.

Despite being deemed as one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times, Harbhajan Singh has claimed that he has never found it difficult to bowl against Chris Gayle. Harbhajan Singh also said that Chris Gayle is someone who can be controlled easily if the ball is bowled slow to him because he doesn't have shots like the sweep and loft over mid-on.

In fact, Harbhajan Singh claimed that someone like a David Warner is much tougher to bowl against than Chris Gayle. Harbhajan Singh lauded David Warner saying that the Australian international is very good on the back foot and added that he can cut you, play the switch-hit, sweep nicely, hit any bowler over the covers and can also step out with ease. Harbhajan Singh further said that David Warner hits everywhere, so it is very important to vary the pace against him. He added that while bowling to David Warner, the bowler's body language and eye contact has to be right as they cannot show him that they are scared.

Harbhajan Singh, who made his T20 debut in 2006, has bowled to several world-class batsmen like Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, David Warner and Matthew Hayden in his career. However, Harbhajan picked Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers as the two toughest batsmen he’s bowled to in the T20 format. Harbhajan said that Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers are the two most dangerous batsmen to bowl against as they have all kinds of strokes.

Harbhajan Singh has been a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner has bagged 150 wickets in 160 matches. Bhajji played for Mumbai Indians in the first 10 years of his IPL career. However, he has now been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last two years. The 39-year old was set to ply his trade for CSK in IPL 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM