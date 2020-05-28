David Warner Gets Unique Caption From Fans After Pulling Off Baahubali Look; Watch Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner's dream of featuring in movies could come true post his retirement from cricket thanks to his various TikTok videos. David Warner's fan following has been increasing day-by-day due to his creative and funny TikTok videos. David Warner TikTok videos of him grooving to songs from South Indian movies as well as Bollywood have been a hit among fans.

David Warner, along with his wife Candice Warner and their three daughters, has been coming up with various TikTok videos. Recently, the SRH captain came up with yet another TikTok post in which he can be seen wearing a warrior costume.

David Warner Baahubali look draws comparison with Prabhas

In the latest David Warner TikTok post, the SRH skipper can be seen wearing a warrior costume which is somewhat similar to the one which was worn by Telugu actor Prabhas in the movie Baahubali. As soon as the David Warner TikTok post went online, fans couldn't keep themselves away from making comments with one user even calling David Warner "Davidbali".

This isn't the only Baahubali post which David Warner uploaded on social media. In a recent David Warner TikTok post, the cricketer can be heard lip-syncing a famous to a famous dialogue from Baahubali, which also had one of his daughters doing a cameo role.

Fans comment on David Warner TikTok post

Following Warner's latest Baahubali post, fans came up with some hilarious replies for the Australian cricketer. A fan wrote asking Warner about his Devsena, while another fan called his look better than Prabhas -

David Warner awaits the start of IPL

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of all cricketing activities, SRH skipper David Warner will be waiting for the resumption of IPL 2020 which was postponed due to pandemic. David Warner has been a part of the SRH side since 2014 and for the IPL 2020 season, the Australian was reinstated as the skipper. He had earlier led Sunrisers Hyderabad to 2016 IPL glory as their skipper. David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL, in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / INSTAGRAM)