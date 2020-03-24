David Warner Practises One-handed Catches In Backyard, Watch Video

The fate of the IPL 2020 may be in doubt but that in no way means that Sunrisers Hyderebad captain David Warner is taking things for granted. The 2016 IPL champion and three-time Orange Cap winner posted an Instagram video in which he is seen practising one-handed catching. Have a look at the interesting video.

In a video that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain posted to his social media, he can be observed tossing tennis balls towards a wall with his racket before he proceeds to catch the rebounds off his left hand. Warner's adorable daughter can be seen observing her father as he perfects the art of taking quick catches. Have a look at the interesting video.

IPL postponed: David Warner daughter sports SRH jersey

Fans swarmed the comment section of his post with praises for the Australian southpaw. While some thanked Warner for giving them a new way to practice catching, a few were observant enough to notice the Sunrisers Hyderabad shirt worn by David Warner daughter. "OrangeArmy T-shirt😍", a fan wrote in the comments.

Ur little angel was keeping close look on ur skills training — Rohit (@Hitro102) March 24, 2020

IPL postponed: Will David Warner partake in IPL 2020?

David Warner'a agent had confirmed that the cricketer was planning on participating in IPL 2020 if the tournament goes forward. The future of the world's richest cricket tournament is currently under high speculation as the BCCI waits for the coronavirus pandemic to subside in India. Earlier on Tuesday, India crossed 500 COVID-19 cases. The BCCI even postponed its conference call to decide the fate of IPL 2020 to further evaluate the situation.

The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Should the tournament take place, David Warner will be joined by Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg and other star players in the SRH team 2020.

