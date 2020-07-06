David Warner Tries To Poke Fun At Virat Kohli's Latest Fitness Video, Gets Trolled By Fans

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without much trouble whatsoever.

Kohli workout video: David Warner tries to troll Indian captain, fans give it back to the Australia opener

Amid coronavirus pandemic across the world which has brought all the cricketing action to a halt, the Indian captain is making sure to keep himself fit by engaging in indoor workout sessions. Virat Kohli, who is currently staying in his Mumbai apartment with wife Anushka Sharma, makes sure that he maintains his body in proper shape despite the forced break from cricket. The 31-year-old has been sharing his workout videos regularly.

On Friday, Virat Kohli once again took to Instagram account and gave his fans a glimpse of his training regime. The right-handed batsman posted a video of himself doing multiple power snatch reps, with a Punjabi song playing in the background. In the caption, Virat Kohli also revealed that the power snatch is the one exercise he would love to do every day.

As soon as Virat Kohli uploaded the video, fans started lauding the Indian skipper for his intense workout. However, one hilarious comment was made by Australia opener David Warner who wrote, "Weight looks a little easy @virat.kohli". Virat Kohli's fans were not going to have any of David Warner's trolling as they gave it back to the southpaw. While some asked David Warner to do the same and upload a video, others asked him to stick to making TikTok videos.

Another notable comment on Kohli workout video was made by former England captain Kevin Pietersen who also happens to be good friends with Kohli. Kevin Pietersen asked Kohli to ride a bike every day as the workout that he could do every day. However, Kohli brushed Kevin Pietersen's comment off saying, 'after retirement'.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ IMNAJEEBH/ VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM