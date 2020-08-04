David Warner Brutally Trolled After Mocking Virat Kohli's RCB In Latest Instagram Post

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to get their hands on the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy despite coming close to winning it three times so far. Despite having some big names in their side over the years, RCB has failed to cross the finish line. However, the upcoming edition once again presents the Virat Kohli-led side an opportunity to get their hands on the trophy as the tournament moves to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co. Unlikely To Have India Training Camp Before IPL 2020: Report

David Warner's hilarious jibe at Virat Kohli-led RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is known for his great sense of humour on social media and recently, he showed his comic side again after taking a jibe at a fan who predicted that the Virat Kohli-led RCB will win the IPL 2020. The Australian opener recently shared a picture of the IPL trophy on his Instagram handle and asked fans to share their thoughts on who would win the IPL 2020.

While the majority of the fans picked SRH to win the title, one fan picked KKR to win the trophy. David Warner, in his reply, said that they would be hard to beat. The one reply that caught the Australian's eye was one fan picking RCB as the favourite to lift the crown this year. The Australian, without missing the opportunity to take a dig at the Bangalore-based franchise, asked the fan if he ‘really’ believes that RCB can win the IPL 2020 title.

Also Read: SRH Skipper David Warner Takes A Dig At A Fan Who Reckons RCB Will Win The IPL 2020

Fans troll David Warner for RCB jibe

Following David Warner's comment over RCB winning the IPL 2020 title, fans were quick to hit back at the SRH skipper with comments of their own. Here's what fans had to say.

IPL 2020: When will the IPL start?

After the start of IPL 2020 was postponed in March, cricket fans have been wondering as to 'When will the IPL start?' The answer to the question has been finally answered with the BCCI finally confirming the upcoming edition of IPL 2020. As per the new IPL dates, the tournament will take place from September 19 to November 10. According to the disclosure, the IPL 2020 matches will take place at three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with the Indian government provisionally approving of the same.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Captured Washing Utensils By Mother, Hazel Keech Makes Fun Of Him

David Warner set to lead SRH in the IPL 2020

David Warner was signed up by SRH in 2014 and since then, he has been a vital part of the team. The Australian captained the Orange Army till 2017 and was instrumental in leading the team to its maiden IPL title in 2016. David Warner was once again reinstated as skipper of the side for the 2020 edition as the Hyderabad-based franchise eye their second title.

Also Read: Jonathan Trott Appointed England Batting Coach For Pakistan Series

Apart from leading the side to a title win, Warner has been one of the IPL's most prolific run-scorers in the history of the tournament accumulating a total of with 4,706 runs from 126 matches till date. The left-hander is also the only cricketer in the history of IPL to win the coveted Orange Cap three times, i.e. in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

(COVER IMAGE: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD / TWITTER)