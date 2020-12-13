Trent Boult Says NZ Being Top-ranked Test Side Will Be A 'tremendous Achievement'

New Zealand's premier pacer Trent Boult has said that reaching the number one ranking for ICC Team rankings in the game's longest format would be a very special achievement. The hosts are in the driver's seat to win the second Test match against West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

'Obviously, it will be a tremendous achievement': Trent Boult

"Obviously, it will be a tremendous achievement. But, one of those things that is grafted over many seasons and the way, looking back at last five-six years, Test cricket is my favorite format. What we have been able to achieve at home, and some special wins in overseas as well, that has been amazing," said Boult in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BlackCaps. "If we reach the number one ranking, it would be nice to reflect on the work that has been done over the last few seasons. It would be a pretty special achievement in my opinion," he added.

How can the BlackCaps achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot?

The BlackCaps who currently occupy the second spot with 115 points in their tally will dethrone Australia and grab the 'Numero Uno' spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Teams if they beat the Windies in the ongoing Test match and if they do so, then it would be the first time in history that New Zealand would become the number one ranked team in Test format.

At the same time, the Kiwis also have a chance of progressing into 'Top 3' in the ICC World Test Championship. Should the Kane Williamson-led side win this match, then they would edge past England to take the third spot in the WTC points table. England currently occupy the third spot with a 0.608 Percentage of points (PCT) whereas, the BlackCaps have 0.571 in their tally.

New Zealand in the driver's seat

The Kiwis who had scored 460 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match at the Basin Reserve had bundled out West Indies for a paltry 131 after which skipper Kane Williamson had enforced the follow-on.

The visitors in their second innings have been reduced to 244/6 and they still continue to trail by 86 runs after stumps on Day 2.

