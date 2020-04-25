David Warner's Instagram Live Session With Kane Williamson: Day, Date, Timing, Details

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, cricketers around the world are keeping themselves busy by posting videos as well as indulging in live chat sessions on social media in order to entertain their fans. For the past two months, cricketers have been quite active on Instagram Live. The chat involves cricketers speaking about topics both on and off the field.

SRH skipper David Warner had a live chat session with teammate and opener Jonny Bairstow, where they spoke about a variety of topics which also saw Warner poke fun at RCB for not winning an IPL title as well opening up about making a career in Bollywood. On Saturday, April 25, David Warner will go live once again and this time he will be joined by the man who he replaced as skipper for IPL 2020 - Kane Williamson.

Safe to say Kane Williamson has been mentioned on #WarnersCorner before 😁



Watch the man live today at 4 pm in conversation with @davidwarner31.#OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/2Vy5PY5gA5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2020

David Warner and Kane Williamson Instagram live session schedule

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm IST (8.30 pm South African time)

Place: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram

The Instagram Live chat could witness the two cricketers taking about their lockdown routines, dog catching videos, their favourite SRH moments together, the Australia-New Zealand rivalry as well as David Warner's TikTok videos.

David Warner looking to make Tik Tok videos with Kane Williamson

Ahead of the Instagram Live session with Kane Williamson, David Warner stated that he would like to make TikTok videos with the New Zealand skipper being his quarantine partner. The Australian opener tweeted the same in reply to ICC's Virtual Isolation Game. David Warner's birthday is in October and the last digit of his mobile number is 1 so as per the game, David Warner was handed the task of making a Tik Tok video with the Kiwi skipper.

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson and David Warner's SRH return delayed

Kane Williamson and David Warner have been an integral part of the SRH team but will have to wait to play for their IPL franchise. IPL 2020 has currently been postponed until further notice after the government decided to extend the India lockdown period until May 3. Both David Warner and Kane Williamson have had successful terms while leading SRH. David Warner successfully led SRH to the IPL title back in 2016, while Kane Williamson had his chance to lead SRH in 2018 when David Warner was serving a ban from cricket. Under Williamson, SRH reached the final of IPL 2018 but lost to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.