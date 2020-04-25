Delhi Capitals' Instagram Live Session With Mohit Sharma: Day, Date, Timing And Details

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mohit Sharma will be donning the Delhi Capitals jersey in IPL 2020 after being signed by the franchise during IPL 2020 auction. With no cricketing action taking place amid the India lockdown, players have been spending time having live sessions with their fans on social media. Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma will also be joining the bandwagon when he will be available for a live chat on Instagram this weekend.

Mohit Sharma's Instagram Live sessions: Date, timing and details

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm IST

Place: Delhi Capitals Instagram

Mohit Sharma on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 quest

Mohit Sharma, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for a base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL auction in December, earlier said that the team's strong Indian core group would play a key role in IPL 2020. Speaking to PTI, Mohit Sharma said that to win the IPL, the performance of the domestic players counts the most and he thinks the Delhi Capitals have the strongest bunch of Indian cricketers this season.

Mohit Sharma's wait for cricket action with Delhi Capitals gets delayed

Mohit Sharma has 91 IPL wickets to his name and is one of the tournament's most effective bowlers in powerplays. Earlier in an interview, he spoke about his willingness to work under Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, but his wait only got longer after the India lockdown was extended to May 3 due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29 with Delhi Capitals opening their season at Arun Jaitley Stadium against Kings XI Punjab on March 30.

