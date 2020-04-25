Taipei T10 League Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Teams And All Details

The first season of Taipei T10 League will be played between April 25 and May 17 in Taipei, Taiwan. Eight teams (divided into two groups) are participating in the tournament. All matches will be played during the weekends and it is one of the first few cricketing affairs to resume the game amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Here's a look at Taipei T10 League live streaming details, Taipei T10 League live scores and live telecast in India for all matches of the 10-overs tournament.

Taipei T10 League live streaming: Tournament format

The eight teams are divided into two groups (Group A and Group B) of four teams each. In the league stage, each team will play three matches in a round-robin format and will be ranked from 1 to 8 according to their performance. While the table-toppers from each group will set a date for a semi-final clash, the remaining six teams will further be divided into two groups of three teams each (Qualifier Pool A and Qualifier Pool B). The top two teams from the qualifier groups will reach the semi-finals and the bottom four will fight it out for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively. The knockouts (semi-finals and final) will be played on May 17.

Group A: Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons

Group B: Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, FCC Foromsans

Taipei T10 League Live Streaming: Taipei T10 League Fixtures List

1. Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils – April 25 – 9:00 AM IST

2. Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians – April 25 – 11:00 AM IST

3. FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers – April 25 – 1:00 PM IST

4. Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians – April 26 – 9:00 AM IST

5. PCCT United v ICCT Smashers – April 26 – 11:00 AM IST

6. TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons – April 26 – 1:00 PM IST

7. Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons – May 2 – 9:00 AM IST

8. Taiwan Daredevils v Taiwan Dragons – May 2 – 11:00 AM IST

9. PCCT United v FCC Formosans – May 2 – 1:00 PM IST

10. ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans – May 3 – 9:00 AM IST

11. ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers – May 3 – 11:00 AM IST

12. PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers – May 3 – 1:00 PM IST

Taipei T10 League Live Streaming

The tournament will be played between April 25 and May 17. In India, the Taipei T10 League live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are also the official broadcasters of the competition. The Taipei T10 League live streaming and Taipei T10 League live scores can also be viewed on YouTube channel, 'Sports'.

Taipei T10 League Live Streaming: Taipei T10 League Live Scores

Fans can follow Taipei T10 League live scores and updates on Taipei T10 League social media pages. Taipei T10 League live scores can also be found through Taiwan Cricket. Additionally, Taipei T10 League live scores can be found on the official Twitter account of the tournament.

