Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane Turns Translator For Pak Teammate Post CPL 2020 Match

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) season is currently underway in the West Indies and is being played behind closed doors. While fans around the world are watching some of the top stars and some exciting talent putting up a great show on the field, the match between the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks witnessed the spirit of cricket being displayed by Nepal cricketer and Delhi Capitals star Sandeep Lamichhane.

CPL 2020: Sandeep Lamichhane turns translator for his teammate Asif Ali

A CPL 2020 fan shared a post on Twitter in which Sandeep Lamichhane can be seen helping his teammate and Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali translate his answer during the presentation ceremony. During the interview, Ali also admitted to trying to catch up with the English language. Asif Ali was given the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten knock of 47 from 27 deliveries, which helped the Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks by 5 wickets on Wednesday. Here's the entire video of the conversation

CPL 2020: Recap of Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks match

Chasing 159 runs for victory against St Lucia Zouks, Tallawahs started their innings on the backfoot by losing two wickets inside the powerplay overs. However, Glenn Phillips and skipper Rovman Powell put on 63-run partnership to help the Tallawahs get their innings back on track. However, Zouks did try to make a comeback into the match by picking up two wickets in quick succession, but in the end, Ali's innings proved to be the difference between both the sides as Tallawahs went onto clinch the win.

IPL 2020: Sandeep Lamichhane set to play for Delhi Capitals after CPL 2020

After the conclusion of the CPL 2020, Sandeep Lamichhane will be travelling to UAE where he will be joining his Delhi Capitals teammates for the IPL 2020 season. The cricketer from Nepal has been with Delhi Capitals for two seasons and has so far played 9 matches, picking up 13 wickets.

IPL 2020 dates and timings

The IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 and will conclude on November 10. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer, is yet to win an IPL title. But they have reached the top four of the tournament on four occasions, i.e. in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019.

