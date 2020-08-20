KXIP, Rajasthan Royals And KKR To Fly To UAE For IPL 2020 On Thursday

The players from various Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) teams are currently preparing themselves to take off to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and play in the 13th edition of the tournament. As per the latest reports, three IPL 2020 teams are all set to leave for UAE on Thursday, August 20. The IPL dates for this season are from September 19 with the finals taking place on November 10. The IPL 2020 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Also read: IPL 2020: KXIP Rubbish Karun Nair Coronavirus Reports, Claim Batsman Had 'mild Fever'

IPL 2020: Teams all set to leave for UAE

According to a report by InsideSport, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders( KKR) are the first set of teams that will board their respective chartered flights and travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Satish Menon, the CEO of KXIP while speaking to the publication, said that all is well with the KXIP squad and once the team lands in UAE, the players will be quarantined for 6 days as per the protocols. He further said that some of KXIP's international players will join the team in UAE itself by next week.

Also read: Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL Named Principal Sponsor For KKR In IPL 2020, TKR In CPL 2020

Earlier, the publication had reported that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma, will leave on Friday for the UAE. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were earlier reported to fly together to UAE on the same chartered flight, will now fly separately to UAE with Delhi Capitals scheduled to reach UAE by Saturday, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be leaving on Sunday to take part in the tournament.

Also Read: KXIP Batsman Karun Nair Beats COVID-19, Set To Travel With Team To UAE Soon For IPL 2020

Knight Riders get new sponsors on board for IPL 2020 and CPL 2020

Ahead of boarding the plane for the UAE, Kolkata Knight Riders brought a new sponsor on board with Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) being named as the principal sponsor for the team. Apart from signing for KKR, MPL will also be the principal sponsor for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), which is the sister franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the CPL 2020.

Also read: Rashid Khan Produces Quick, Magical Run-out Off Own Bowling In CPL 2020 Match: Watch

(COVER IMAGE: KINGS XI PUNJAB/ TWITTER)