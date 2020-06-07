Sammy Alleges Racism In IPL During SRH Stint, Says He Mistook 'Kalu' For Stallion

Days after asking ICC to take cognizance of racial discrimination in cricket, former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy alleged that he was subjected to discrimination based on colour in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ex-Windies cricketer demanded ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism following the murder of George Floyd which has sparked protests and outrage around the globe. Taking to social media, Sammy revealed that he was called 'Kalu' during one of the games by the fans while he was playing for the Sunrisers and that he had mistakenly interpreted the meaning as a strong stallion. The star cricketer said that he was 'more pissed' now that he understood the true meaning of what he was called.

Sammy alleges racism in IPL

Sammy demands ICC to take stand

Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy demanded the ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism, asking them to break their silence on social injustice on people of his kind. Protests have rocked the US after George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. Taking to Twitter, Daren Sammy asked the cricketing universe to take cognizance of the act of racism, pointing out to them that it wasn't happening just in America alone.

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

