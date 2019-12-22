The Debate
CSK Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Thala Dhoni On Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

Cricket News

India's former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday, completed 15 years in international cricket after making his debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh

CSK

India's former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday, completed 15 years in international cricket after making his debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket and is speculated to return to the game in the New Zealand series in February, is the only skipper to have won all the major ICC trophies including the World Cup in 2011.

Dhoni starred in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011, where he took India home with a huge six and also grabbing the Man of the Match award. To mark the occasion on Sunday, IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings which Dhoni captains paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Indian skipper on Instagram. CSK captioned the image, "Finite years. Infini7e memories."

READ | Sourav Ganguly Says MS Dhoni Knows Best About His Own Retirement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on

Netizens hail MSD

The former Indian skipper and the ace wicketkeeper-batsman, MSD is known for his finishing abilities and is also hailed by many as the best finisher in international cricket.

Dhoni has scored around 10,773 off the 350 ODI matches that he has played and scored 1617 runs off the 98 T20Is that he has played so far. The Ranchi-lad is also considered as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team. On completing 15 years in international cricket, Twiterratis remembered the former skipper and hailed him for his successful career so far. 

READ | 'Bring Back Dhoni', Echo Netizens As They Crib About Pant's Missed Opportunities

READ | Dale Steyn Answers Who Would Win A Sprint Race Between Him And MS Dhoni 

READ | MS Dhoni Is An Asset To Any Team And Knows What's Best For Him, Says Brian Lara 

 

