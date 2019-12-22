CSK Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Thala Dhoni On Completing 15 Years In International Cricket

India's former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday, completed 15 years in international cricket after making his debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket and is speculated to return to the game in the New Zealand series in February, is the only skipper to have won all the major ICC trophies including the World Cup in 2011.

Dhoni starred in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011, where he took India home with a huge six and also grabbing the Man of the Match award. To mark the occasion on Sunday, IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings which Dhoni captains paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Indian skipper on Instagram. CSK captioned the image, "Finite years. Infini7e memories."

Netizens hail MSD

The former Indian skipper and the ace wicketkeeper-batsman, MSD is known for his finishing abilities and is also hailed by many as the best finisher in international cricket.

Dhoni has scored around 10,773 off the 350 ODI matches that he has played and scored 1617 runs off the 98 T20Is that he has played so far. The Ranchi-lad is also considered as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team. On completing 15 years in international cricket, Twiterratis remembered the former skipper and hailed him for his successful career so far.

